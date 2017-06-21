LDS Church branches out to West African Country

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints organized the first branch in the West African country of Guinea on June 18.

“The Conakry Branch was created and the new branch was assigned to the Sierra Leone Freetown Mission. The entire country of Guinea has also appeared to have been assigned to the Sierra Leone Freetown Mission – the first time that Guinea has ever been assigned to an official mission,” according to ldschurchgrowth.blogspot.com.

Prior to the creation of the Conakry Branch, the area was overseen by the Africa West Area Presidency through the Africa West Area Branch.

“About 85 percent of all Guineans, particularly the Fulani and Malinké, are Muslims; about 10 percent follow various Christian faiths; and most of the remaining 5 percent practice traditional African religions,” states The New World Encyclopedia.

According to the World Population Review, Guinea has a population of over 12 million people. French is the official language, but many residents speak over 24 indigenous languages.

According to Mormon Newsroom, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with members in Senegal, Guinea, and Mali on May 21-23. Elder Bednar’s visit was the first time an Apostle had traveled to any of these three West African countries to meet with members of the Church and others.

“We are all brothers and sisters of a Heavenly Father who loves us,” Elder Bednar said. “Every father and mother hearing my voice want the best for their children. Heavenly Father wants the same for each of us. God provided a plan for us. Knowing we are His children changes everything, it gives us direction and purpose.”

According to Mormon Newsroom, there are 539,524 members of the Church in Africa, with 1,792 congregations, 31 missions, and 3 temples.

On August 5, 2017, Elder Dale G. Renlund and his wife, Sister Ruth L. Renlund, will host a Face-to-Face event with African youth in Accra, Ghana—the first Church broadcast originating from the Africa West Area, according to Mormon Newsroom.