LDS Church changes curriculum for Relief Society and Melchizedek lessons for 2018

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced changes in the curriculum for Relief Society and Melchizedek Priesthood lessons for 2018.

On August 25, the First Presidency addressed in a letter that the new 2018 materials – “Come, Follow Me” – will be more focused on studying General Conference talks and counseling together, according to Deseret News.

“Similar to the ‘Come, Follow Me’ youth curriculum implemented in 2013, the materials encourage Relief Society and Melchizedek Priesthood leaders to follow the teaching and learning approach of Teaching in the Savior’s Way,” LDS.org reported.

According to Deseret News, the new materials are not going to affect Sunday School classes.

Elder LeGrand R. Curtis, General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director in the Priesthood and Family Department, said to Deseret News that one of the reasons for the change is to help members study more the words of the living prophets.

“We’re going to not just devote more time to the messages given by the senior leadership of the Church at general conference, but we are also going to provide some teaching tools to help the instruction and discussion of those messages be all the more rich and meaningful for the members of the Church,” Curtis said to Deseret News.

LDS.org informed that the local leaders will decide which conference talks will apply better to their congregation.

“An eight-page insert in the general conference issues of the Liahona and Ensign magazines will include teaching tools for helping members search, analyze and apply general conference messages, as well as the topics for fourth-Sunday lessons,” according to Deseret News.