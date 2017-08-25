LDS Church changes policy on divorced and single men working in the temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has changed the policy where now divorced and single men over the age of 30 can serve as ordinance workers, on August 23.

According to Deseret News, single men could only serve as ordinance workers through the age of 30. Women were already eligible to serve with no age restrictions.

“Previously, divorced men and women underwent a waiting period before being able to serve as temple ordinance workers and single men could serve as temple ordinance workers through age 30,” according to LDS Living.

Deseret News reported that there is no more waiting period after a divorce. The temple presidencies around the world were notified about the changes last week.

The LDS Church has currently 30,000 congregations and 157 working temples around the world.