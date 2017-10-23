LDS Church changes visiting teaching messages

This article was written by Travis Hughes.

Beginning in January 2018, Relief Society visiting teachers for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be finding new ways to share their message with their Relief Society sisters.

The Deseret News reported that rather than give a specific message, visiting teachers will now be given monthly principles and asked to tailor the lesson to those they are teaching.

“We want to help sisters understand how to really care for and strengthen each sister,” said Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, to the Church News. “The (Church) handbook doesn’t talk about our responsibilities to teach a lesson. It talks about how ‘visiting teachers sincerely come to know and love each sister, help her strengthen her faith and give service. (Visiting teachers) seek personal inspiration to know how to respond to the spiritual and temporal needs of each sister they are assigned to visit.’”

The intent of the changes is for teachers to give the message to the people they are teaching specifically need, rather than a general lesson.

“Since each one of us is unique, each sister will need something different,” Sister Bingham said. “In (Handbook 2), it says ‘phone calls, letters, email or other means to watch over and strengthen sisters are appropriate ways to find out their needs and help them.’ That’s the focus. We want to make sure we are strengthening sisters in the gospel and that each sister feels valued, needed and included.”