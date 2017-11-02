LDS Church donates $10 million to build homeless shelter in Salt Lake

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a donation of $10 million towards the construction of housing for the homeless in the Salt Lake Valley.

“Homelessness affects all sectors of our communities,” said Bishop Gérald Caussé, presiding bishop of the Church. “Around the world, we join hands and hearts with dozens of partners engaged in alleviating suffering in their respective communities, and in the process we point people towards greater self-reliance.”

Mormon Newsroom reported, the donation will be given to the nonprofit organization Shelter the Homeless, an organization that has worked with the church for 30 years.