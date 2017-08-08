LDS Church excommunicates Elder James J. Hamula

Courtesy Photo: Mormon Newsroom.

Authorities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints excommunicated Elder James J. Hamula, on Tuesday, August 8.

LDSd.org published that Elder Hamula, who was a member of the Quorum of the Seventy and the executive director of the department of correlation of the Church, was released after a church disciplinary action.

“The removal and excommunication of a general authority of the church is extremely rare, then, but when necessary, a disciplinary council for a senior LDS leader is comprised of members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve,” according to Deseret News. “Church leaders have said they hold the faith’s most senior leaders to the same standards of conduct as all other members, if not more so.”

According to Deseret News, the Church leaders said that the excommunication did not happen due to disillusionment or apostasy.

Elder Hamula served as a general authority for nine years. He served in several different Church callings, including bishop, mission president, and area president, LDS.org informed.

According to Deseret News, the last time a general authority was excommunicated was George P. Lee, 28 years ago. Church leaders said he was excommunicated because of “apostasy and other conduct unbecoming a member of the church.”