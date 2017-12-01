LDS Church innovates with charity vending machines

Written by Travis Hughes.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has created a unique opportunity for people to donate to a good cause: charity vending machines.
These machines are a part of the church’s “Light the World” campaign, going on through the month of December Good 4 Utah reported. They can be found in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City, UT.
“The idea is a simple way to donate and help charities,” said Brent H. Nielson, Executive Director of the LDS Missionary Department told Good 4 Utah. “Instead of getting something out of a vending machine, you can actually give something.”
The church is partnered with multiple charities around the world such as care.org and Utah Food Bank.