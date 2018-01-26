LDS Church issues statement on DACA

On Jan. 26, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, more commonly known as DACA.

According to mormonnewsroom.org, “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is established in 188 nations around the globe. Issues of immigration and legal status are of concern for many of our members. Most of our early Church members emigrated from foreign lands to live, work and worship, blessed by the freedoms and opportunities offered in this great nation.”

The Church explained in the statement that while immigration is a complex and sometimes divisive issue, it is up to each nation to decide what immigration policies it will follow. The Church does not support any specific legislation.

“Our hope is that, in whatever solution emerges, there is provision for strengthening families and keeping them together,” the statement said. “We also acknowledge that every nation has the right to enforce its laws and secure its borders and that all persons subject to a nation’s laws are accountable for their acts in relation to them.”

The Church recognized the efforts lawmakers are making to extend compassion toward those looking for a better life. The Church called on leaders to act in the final paragraph of the statement.

“Specifically,” the statement said. “We call upon our national leaders to create policies that provide hope and opportunities for those, sometimes referred to as ‘Dreamers,’ who grew up here from a young age and for whom this country is their home. They have built lives, pursued educational opportunities and been employed for years based on the policies that were in place. These individuals have demonstrated a capacity to serve and contribute positively in our society and we believe they should be granted the opportunity to continue to do so.”