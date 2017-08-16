LDS Church issues statement on racism

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement against racism due to the violence occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug 12.

According to The New York Times, white nationalists started a march called, “Unite the Right.” A group of counter-protesters met them and ended up suffering severe violence.

One person died and 19 were injured after a car plowed into the group of counter-protesters, the New York Times reported.

Terry McAuliffe, governor of the state of Virginia declared a state of emergency.

The next day, on Aug 13, the LDS Church issued the following statement on racism:

“It is with great sadness and deep concern that we view the violence, conflict and tragedy of recent days in Charlottesville, Virginia. People of any faith, or of no faith at all, should be troubled by the increase of intolerance in both words and actions that we see everywhere.

More than a decade ago, the late Church President Gordon B. Hinckley (1910-2008) addressed the topic of racism when speaking to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He powerfully and clearly taught this principle: ‘No man who makes disparaging remarks concerning those of another race can consider himself a true disciple of Christ. Nor can he consider himself to be in harmony with the teachings of the Church of Christ.’ For members of the Church, we reaffirm that teaching today and the Savior’s admonition to love our neighbor.

Our prayers are with those who are suffering because of this intolerance and hatred. We pray for peace and for understanding. Above all, we pray that we may treat one another with greater kindness, compassion and goodness.”

Two days later, the Church added the following to their statement:

“It has been called to our attention that there are some among the various pro-white and white supremacy communities who assert that the Church is neutral toward or in support of their views. Nothing could be further from the truth. In the New Testament, Jesus said, ‘Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself’ (Matthew 22:37-39). The Book of Mormon teaches ‘all are alike unto God’ (2 Nephi 26:33).

White supremacist attitudes are morally wrong and sinful, and we condemn them. Church members who promote or pursue a ‘white culture’ or white supremacy agenda are not in harmony with the teachings of the Church.”

After the occurred, several politicians and public figures shared their statements with the press and on their social media.

“We all must be united and condemn all that hate stands for,” said President Donald Trump on his twitter account. “There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Let’s come together as one.”

According to NPR, President Trump received a lot of criticism for not openly condemning the white nationalists on his statement. Later the white house spokesperson issued another statement on the president’s remarks.

“The President said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred and of course that includes white Supremacists, KKK, neo-nazi and all extremist groups,” said the statement, according to NPR. “He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together.”

BBC reported that on Aug 14, President Trump spoke publicly on the issues that caused the situation in Charlottesville. He said that Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups “were repugnant to everything Americans held dear.”

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there are over 900 hate groups – groups who attack an entire class of people, normally for their immutable characteristics – in the United States. Idaho has currently 12.

“Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs,” President Trump said, according to BBC.