LDS Church issues statement on support of LGBTQ event

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement on support of the LoveLoud Festival that will be held in Orem, Utah on Aug 26.

The LoveLoud Festival is a music event that celebrates love for the LGBTQ community.

“All proceeds from the event will go to the LoveLoud Foundation, which supports the Utah charities Encircle and Stand4Kind, as well as two national charities, The Trevor Project and GLAAD,” according to Deseret News.

The event will feature Alex Boye, Tom Christofferson, brother of Elder D. Todd Christofferson, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Neon Trees, Imagine Dragons and others.

On Aug 16, the Church published the following statement on Mormon Newsroom:

“We applaud the LoveLoud Festival for LGBT youth’s aim to bring people together to address teen safety and to express respect and love for all of God’s children. We join our voice with all who come together to foster a community of inclusion in which no one is mistreated because of who they are or what they believe.

We share common beliefs, among them the pricelessness of our youth and the value of families. We earnestly hope this festival and other related efforts can build respectful communication, better understanding and civility as we all learn from each other.”

For more information about the event, visit loveloudfest.com.

