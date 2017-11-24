LDS Church launches second year of #LIGHTtheWORLD

Courtesy Photo: Mormon Newsroom

Starting on Nov. 24, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will launch “Light The World” Christmas initiative for the second year. The campaign will run through Christmas day.

According to Mormon Newsroom, members of the Church and their friends are encouraging the world to participate in service activities to celebrate Christ’s life.

“Building on last year’s #LIGHTtheWORLD Christmas initiative, this year’s effort continues the invitation to serve others as the Savior did,” said Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Seventy, executive director of the Church’s Missionary Department, to Mormon Newsroom.

Just like in 2016, the initiative “In 25 Ways, Over 25 Days” will be available in Mormon.org to encourage people to follow the teachings and the example of Jesus Christ.

“By visiting mormon.org daily, those who wish to get involved with the initiative can learn new ways to participate,” Elder Nielson said to Mormon Newsroom.

The Church will share content about the campaign on social media, such as Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Pinterest and Instagram. Mormon Newsroom reported everyone using social media is encouraged to share experiences using #LIGHTtheWORLD.

According to Mormon Newsroom, there will be a series of concerts and more than 90 events to feed the hungry in the U.S. and in Canada. The Church will also help in 28 local service events globally.

“As we follow the example of the Savior and live as He lived and as He taught, that light will burn within us and will light the way for others,” said President Thomas S. Monson, in a general conference address in October 2015.