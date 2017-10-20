LDS Church makes changes in the missionary program

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced new changes to the missionary program to help adapt the work to the areas on Oct. 20.

According to Mormon Newsroom, the changes are focused on three goals: improve the overall missionary experience, adjust missions after the surge and use technology to help find and be found.

Deseret News reported that priesthood leaders will now have a list of standard question to ask prospective missionaries.

“For those preparing for missions, Church leaders have approved a standard set of interview questions to be asked of prospective missionaries uniformly across the world,” according to Mormon Newsroom. “The hope is that each young man and woman will be familiar with them years before they formally prepare to serve so they have a more complete understanding of the rigorous requirements of missionary work.”

Since the age for missionaries to serve changed, five years ago, the number of missionaries grew from 58,000 to 88,000.

“The Church will be implementing reductions to achieve an overall number of missions that better fits the total number of missionaries and the needs in each region,” Mormon Newsroom informed.

Mormon Newsroom reported that the Church consulted with industry leaders to find more effective ways to preach the gospel.

“Tablets are being replaced with smartphones, and in the future, most missionaries will arrive on their mission with a smartphone to assist them in their study, finding and teaching,” according to Mormon Newsroom.