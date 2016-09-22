LDS Church releases new video for refugees

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a new video to get people involved in helping refugees that are in their communities, according to mormonnewsroom.org.

The video, entitled “Refuge from the Storm,” is part of the Church’s efforts to encourage all members to help refugees all around the world, according to mormonnewsroom.org.

A letter released last October by the First Presidency of the Church, said one of the fundamental principles of the Church is to administer relief to those in need, according to lds.org.

“One of the fundamental principles of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ is to ‘impart of your substance to the poor, every man according to that which he hath, … administering to their relief, both spiritually and temporally, according to their wants,’” the First Presidency said, according to lds.org.

In September 2015, the Church made a $5 million commitment to the aid of the refugees in Europe.

“The Church has helped, and will continue to help those who remain displaced and homeless in conflict zones or in neighboring countries where they have fled,” said Sharon Eubank, the Director of the Church’s Humanitarian Services, according to mormonnewsroom.org.uk.