LDS Church releases statement on border separations

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement to FOX 13 Salt Lake City today on family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border, in light of the recent controversy.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has long expressed its position that immigration reform should strengthen families and keep them together,” Church spokesman Eric Hawkins said. “The forced separation of children from their parents now occurring at the U.S.-Mexico border is harmful to families, especially to young children. We are deeply troubled by the aggressive and insensitive treatment of these families. While we recognize the right of all nations to enforce their laws and secure their borders, we encourage our national leaders to take swift action to correct this situation and seek for rational, compassionate solutions.”