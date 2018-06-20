LDS Church releases updated guidelines for bishop interviews

The second time in a span of three months there has been a revision in the Church Leadership Handbook 1 regarding how local bishops are to interview children and youth.

Bishops are not to interview children under the age of 11, unless in preparation for baptism or to be sealed in the temple.

According to the Deseret News, “The First Presidency emphasized that parents have the primary responsibility to teach and nurture children.”

Bishops are directed to share a list of topics and questions with parents of youth before the interview. The youth may also invite another adult to be present during the interview.

These changes do not undo the previous changes made to the handbook earlier this year but include additional guidelines. In March, the First Presidency gave guidelines to bishops on how to conduct interviews with women and children.

The First Presidency sent a letter regarding these changes to local leaders that are to instate these new practices immediately.

The online versions of the handbook will also be updated.