LDS Church releases videos to encourage members to listen and love those thinking about suicide

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a series of hopeful videos that tell members to listen and love those that are thinking about suicide.

Elder Dale G. Renlund, who is a member of the twelve apostles and Sister Carol F. McConkie, who had served in the Church’s Young Women general presidency release different messages concerning suicide. From simply understanding suicide to learning how we can work together as a church, we can show love and care by doing multiple different things to help those considering suicide.

In one of the released video’s Renlund said, “We know from all the statistics out there that someone in the ward [congregation] is hurting. Someone is having suicidal thoughts in your ward. And as we come together as families, as churches, in a community, we can do better than we’re doing now. … Heavenly Father is pleased when we reach out and help His children. I think He’s profoundly pleased.”