LDS church releases website during Suicide Prevention Month

REXBURG, Idaho — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a new webpage for those struggling with depression and thoughts of suicide for National Suicide Prevention week, according to Deseret News.

Preventingsuicide.lds.org launched on September 8 and is intended for both those struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts, as well as the friends and family of those who have those feelings, according to the Deseret News.

Eric Hawkins, the Church spokesman, said of the website, “[It] provides help and support for those who struggle with thoughts of suicide, know someone who does or have lost a loved one to suicide,” according to Deseret News.

Hawkins said the site includes help and crisis line information, emphasizes the importance of life to God and to the Church and that the loss of life to suicide is heartbreaking.

The website contains various sections for all those who may be visiting the site whether they are suffering or have a loved one who is, according to Deseret News.

Each section contains videos, quotes from General Authorities of the Church and frequently asked questions, according to Deseret News.

Lizzy Keel, a junior studying child development, said she was very impressed with the Preventing Suicide webpage, and that it shows the Church is aware of the issue.

“It’s hard to see [your friends] struggle so much, and there is nothing you can do,” Keel said. “Because no matter what you say, it’s going to go over their heads.”

About 6.7 percent of the population of the United States struggles with depression, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

Keel said she has a friend who suffers from clinical depression and is always looking for ways to help her friend through her struggles.

“I love how the Church’s website is for both people who are struggling as well as friends and family members, and it gives good advice to the family members,” Keel said.

Keel said she encourages those who have friends and loved ones who struggle with depression to simply be there for them and not to try and solve their problems, but to just be there and listen.

The school’s Counseling Center encourages those at BYU-Idaho who struggle, or know somebody who struggles with depression, to visit them. They are located above the Student Health Center next to the Gordon B. Hinckley Building.

For more urgent situations, they are encouraged to call the free, confidential Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).