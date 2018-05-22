LDS Church transfers 169 missionaries out of Nicaragua

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pulled 169 missionaries from the country of Nicaragua due to political instability.

Mormon Newsroom reported that 37 missionaries who were near to the end of their missions went home from the Nicaragua Managua North Mission. 20 missionaries who also were nearing the end of their missions from the Nicaragua Managua South mission were sent home, while 112 missionaries were reassigned to new areas in North America, South America and the Carribean.

The Church reported that the remaining 158 missionaries were being moved to safe places in Nicaragua.

“The Church will continue to closely monitor conditions and developments in Nicaragua,” the Church reported. “We pray for the people there as they navigate this difficult time in their country.”