Church translates scriptures for 34 more languages

The Book of Mormon is currently translated into 110 languages across the globe. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now planning to translate the Book of Mormon into 34 additional languages.

According to Deseret News, the new languages include Burmese, Efik, Georgian, Navajo, Pohnpeian, Sesotho and Tshiluba.

The triple combination of the scriptures will be translated into American Sign Language, Afrikaans, Amharic, Arabic, Bislama, Greek, Hiligaynon, Hindi, Hmong, Lao, Lingala, Malay, Persian, Polish, Serbian, Setswana, Sinhala, Slovak, Slovenian, Tahitian, Tamil, Telugu, Tok Pisin, Turkish, Twi, Urdu and Yoruba.

According to a letter from the First Presidency of the Church,“As translations proceed, completed portions can be released in sequence from time to time, these sequential portions, although not considered final until the full translation is completed, will be made available on LDS.org and in the Gospel Library mobile application.”

Releases of the newly translated portions will begin on Nov. 30.

“I think that it’s fabulous that the prophecy is being fulfilled, and the word or God is being spread to all ends of the world,” said Connie Goff, a bishop’s wife of an LDS ward in San Diego.

There are many students at BYU-Idaho from all around the globe, and now a lot of them will have the opportunity to read scriptures in their first language.

“I am very excited for it. I had the opportunity to read the previous version and I felt that it helped clarify a lot of things for me, compared to when I read it in English,” said Durid Ahmad, a native Arabic speaker and a freshman studying computer science.

Ahmad said his mother is currently working on the translation of the Book of Mormon in Arabic.