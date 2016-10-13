LDS members participate in Hillary Clinton campaign video

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Hillary Clinton’s campaign released a video, “We are Mormons for Hillary,” which features members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to deseretnews.com.

People in the video read segments from Clinton’s autobiography, “It Takes a Village.”

“Our gratitude has its roots in a view of government that dates back to the Pilgrims and to the successive waves of immigrants who came to this country seeking religious and political freedom and economic opportunities,” said speakers in the video, according to deseretnews.com.

A Clinton spokesperson said the video will be used to encourage people to vote across the nation, according to deseretnews.com.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a politically neutral stance, however, it encourages members to vote for the candidate that they think is best.

“We urge Latter-day Saints to be active citizens by registering, exercising their right to vote, and engaging in civic affairs,” the First Presidency said, according to mormonnewsroom.org.

Utah Republican State Rep. Sheryl Allen, former Utah GOP State Rep. General David Irvine, Democratic candidate for Utah State Senate Celina Milner, and members of the group Utah Mormons for Hillary were featured in this video, according to deseretnews.com.