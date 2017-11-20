LDS missionary passed away in Samoa

An LDS missionary passed away after being struck by a vehicle on Nov. 19 while working with his companion.

Eric Hawkins, a spokesperson for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued the following statement after the accident, according to Deseret News:

“With great sadness we announce the death of one of our full-time missionaries. Elder Aaron Ahkau Matapa Patiole, age 21, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Upolou, Samoa as he and his companion were walking together. Elder Patiole has been serving since December 2016 in the Samoa Apia Mission. He is from the Macarthur Australia Stake. We are grieved by his loss and extend our prayers and love to his family and loved ones. We pray they will be blessed with peace as they mourn the loss of this valiant young man.”