ldsconf Highlights: Saturday afternoon session

Elder Quentin L. Cook, Member of the quorum of the 12 Apostles spoke about being valiant in the testimony of Jesus.

“A stumbling block is an impediment to belief or understanding… or an obstacle to progress” Elder Cook said.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Member of the quorum of the 12 Apostles spoke first about looking to the Book, and looking to the Lord.

“Within the book’s pages, you will discover the infinite love and incomprehensible grace of God.” Elder Stevenson said.

Elder D. Todd Christopher, Member of the quorum of the 12 Apostles spoke about abiding in the love of Christ.

“God will always love us, but He cannot save us from our sins.” Elder Christofferson said.

Elder W. Mark Bassett, Member of the quorum of the seventy spoke about our spiritual development and learning.

“Why not allow Him to guide our spiritual development and learning according to His will and pleasure than our own?” Elder Bassett said.

Elder Kazuhiko Yamashita, General authority of the seventy spoke about being ambitious for Christ.

“Being ambitious for Christ means being motivated, focused, and dedicated to His work,” Elder Yamashita said.

Elder Dallin H. Oaks, Member of the quorum of the 12 Apostles spoke about sharing the restored gospel.

“Sharing the restored gospel is our life-long Christian duty and privilege.” Elder Oaks said.