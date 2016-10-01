ldsconf highlights: Saturday Morning session

Written by Anna Rogers

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, the Second Counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints spoke first this session on the plan of salvation.

“What should we give in return of the flood of light and truth?” Uchtdorf said. “Let our motive be our love for God and for His children, for they are our brothers and sisters. This is the beginning of what we can do in return for so much.”

Elder Robert D. Hales of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke next on practicing love and service as Christians.

“We should not worry that we are not professionally trained gospel teachers,” Hales said. “No training class or manual is as helpful as personally studying our scriptures, praying, pondering, and seeking the guidance of the spirit. The spirit will lead you along.”

Sister Carol F. McConkie, of the Young Women General Presidency, who spoke at BYU-Idaho this semester, spoke in general conference on prayer.

“The answers we receive in prayer may not be what we would desire,” McConkie said.”But in times of trouble our prayers become a lifeline of love and tender mercy.”

Elder Craig C. Christensen, of the Seventy, followed next. He spoke on the prophet Joseph Smith.

“Consider how Joseph Smith must have felt as he realized that this prophecy was about him,” Christensen said. “He was not just translating history; he was translating a vision of the last days, of the miraculous Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ and Joseph himself would help fulfill it.”

Elder Juan A. Uceda of the Seventy spoke on how Jesus Christ taught us to pray.

“At the very moment we say ‘Father in Heaven’ he hears our prayers and is sensitive to us and our needs,” Uceda said. “He reads our minds and He feels our hearts. You cannot hide anything from Him,”

Elder J. Devn Cornish of the Seventy spoke on the power of repentance and humbling ourselves to ask for forgiveness.

“What we cannot do is rationalize rather than repent,” Cornish said. “It will not work to justify ourselves in our sins.”

Elder Neil L. Anderson Of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke last on being a witness of God.

“The divinely-appointed responsibility that once rested upon the shoulders of full-time missionaries, now rests upon us all,”Anderson said. “We want to share the restored gospel, and gratefully.”