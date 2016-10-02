ldsconf Highlights: Sunday afternoon session

Elder David A. Bednar, Member of the quorum of the 12 Apostles spoke on how to come to know the Lord.

“We come to know the Savior as we do our best to go where He wants us to go, as we strive to say what He wants us to say and as we become what He wants us to become,” Bednar said.

Elder Brian K. Ashton, The Second counselor in the Sunday School General Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke on the doctrine of Christ.

“We must apply the doctrine of Christ in our lives because it provides the only path back to our Heavenly Father.” Ashton said. “It is the only way to receive the Savior and become His sons and daughters.”

Elder Carl B. Cook, Member of the Seventy, spoke on serving in the Church.

“Whether we are overwhelmed or underwhelmed, whether we are scared to death or bored to death, the Lord wants us to gear down, power up and serve,” Cook said.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Member of the quorum of the 12 Apostles, spoke on how to retain a testimony of Heavenly Father’s love.

“No matter what mistakes we have made, or how imperfect we feel we are, we can always bless and lift others,” Rasband said. “Reaching out to them in Christ-like service can help us feel the love of God deep within our hearts.”

Elder Evan A. Schmutz, Member of the Seventy, spoke on how God leads His children through trials.

“Many of us have pleaded with God to remove the cause of our suffering, and when the relief we seek has not come, we have been tempted to think He is not listening,” Schmutz said. “I testify that, even in those moments, He hears our prayers, has a reason for allowing our afflictions to continue and will help us bear them.”

Elder K. Brett Nattress, Member of the Seventy, spoke on the influence a parent has on their children.

“Is there any greater gift that we can impart to our children than a memory burned deep into their heart that we know that our Redeemer lives?” Nattress said. “Do they know that we know? And more important, have they come to know for themselves that He lives?”

Elder Dale G. Renlund, Member of the quorum of the 12 Apostles, spoke on the blessings of repentance.

“Instead of making excuses, let us choose repentance,” Renlund said. “Through repentance, we can come to ourselves, like the prodigal in the parable, and reflect on the eternal import of our actions.”