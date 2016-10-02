ldsconf Highlights: Sunday morning session

Written by Lauren Pierron

President Thomas S. Monson spoke on the Plan of Happiness and said that there is more to the gospel than simply believing in it.

“It is the one perfect plan to peace and happiness both here and in the world to come,” President Monson said.

President Russell M. Nelson spoke on the need for members of the Church to find joy even in the midst of trials, and gave council on focusing our lives on the Savior.

“As our Savior becomes more and more real to us, and as we plead for His joy to be given to us, our joy will increase,” President Nelson said.

Elder Peter F. Meurs, spoke about the importance of sacrament.

“Consider 5 ways to increase the impact and power of our regular participation in the sacrament,” Elder Meurs said.

Sister Linda S. Reeves spoke on the joy that stems from repentance.

“Oh, how I want each of my children, grandchildren, and each of you, my brothers and sisters, to feel the joy and closeness to Heavenly Father and our Savior as we daily repent of our sins and weaknesses,” Sister Reeves said.

Elder M. Russell Ballard spoke specifically to those who feel themselves struggling to stay on the gospel path, encouraging them to consider the role of faith in their Savior Jesus Christ in order to find peace and joy.

“My sincere hope is that we will invite and increasing number of God’s children to find and stay on the gospel path so they too can “partake of the fruit, which [is] desirable above all other fruit,” Elder Ballard said.

Bishop Dean M. Davies spoke on the importance of sincere worship and testified of the joy of faithful commitment.

“Through sincere and heartfelt worship we blossom and mature in hope, faith, and charity,” Bishop Davies said. “And through that process, we gather heavenly light into our souls that infuses our lives with divine meaning, abiding peace, and everlasting joy.”

Elder Lynn G. Robbins spoke on teaching with Christ-like attributes

“Through the sweet irony of sacrifice, we actually gain something of eternal worth- His mercy and forgiveness,” Elder Robbins said.

President Henry B. Eyring spoke on making the Sabbath a day of gratitude.

“I can promise you, your prayers will be answered and as you act on the answers you will receive, you will find joy in the Sabbath and your heart will overflow with thankfulness,” President Eyring said.