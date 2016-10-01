LDSconf: Sister Carol F. McConkie speaks on prayer

Written by Anna Rogers

In the Saturday morning session of the 186th Semiannual General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sister Carol F. McConkie from the Young Women General Presidency, who spoke at a BYU-Idaho devotional this semester, spoke in general conference on prayer.

“In faith, we pray, we listen and we obey that we might learn to become one with the Father and the Son,” Sister McConkie said.

She encouraged everyone to pray.

“We pray to our Heavenly Father,” Sister McConkie said.

She said that as we pray to him that we can develop a closer relationship with him and that we will find comfort.

“We come unto the Father in the sacred name of Jesus Christ because he is our advocate with the Father and he does plead out cause,” Sister McConkie said.

She concluded with her testimony.

“Prayer is a gift from God,” Sister McConkie said. “We need never feel lost or alone.”