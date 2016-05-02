I-Learn: survive the transition with I-Know

After missing an assignment he had done, Ryan Allred thought there must be an easier solution to the I-Learn 3.0 and 2.0 confusion. From there, he set out to create I-Know, a Chrome extension that bridges the gap between I-Learn 3.0 and I-Learn 2.0.

Allred, a sophomore studying software engineering, said the extension creates a To-Do List, combining assignments from I-Learn 3.0 and I-Learn 2.0 into one in order to help students manage their assignments more efficiently.

I-Learn 3.0 launched in Winter Semester 2016, according to the BYU-Idaho website.

Allred said many students were disgruntled by the change of I-Learn.

Allred said he created the extension on Jan. 28, and its following has been growing ever since. He said he decided it was time for him to build a tool to help himself and all the other students of BYU-I by making the I-Learn extension.

“I created the working prototype within two hours, and the next day, the extension had hundreds of users,” Allred said. Allred said he named this extension I-Know.

He said he named it I-Know because he felt like it was they key for students to know when their assignments are completed and due.

“I cannot be the only one who was feeling the frustration of I-Learn 3.0,” Allred said.

He said he created it to help ease the minds of students who are struggling to find due dates for their assignments, as he once was. Allred said the extension is efficient in the way that students can find all of their assignments in one spot, rather than using multiple different I-Learn sites.

Jeff Hassett, the information technology deputy chief information officer at BYU-I, said because there is so much public based information available, developers will often use that to build applications.

Hassett said since I-Know is not affiliated with BYU-I, students who choose to use the application would be doing so at their own risk.

“Because they’re not part of our development process and not a supported application, if there are changes to our applications like I-Learn, their application may not work properly,” Hassett said.

Hassett said he would not recommend students use the Chrome extension because of its potential to break down due to I-Learn 3.0 updates in the future. He said it may cause students to miss assignments, and teachers may not be as patient since the extension is not affiliated with BYU-I.

“We would not encourage them using it because it’s not something that we can guarantee that it will always be working correctly,” Hassett said.

Allred said that since creating the software, he updates the extension frequently. He said he has added a to-do list, grades and upcoming events held on and off campus to the software. Allred said I-Know has risen in popularity among BYU-I students since its release.

“Not only has I-Know been used by students on campus, people across the world are accessing it,” Allred said.

Allred said the furthest person away from Rexburg who has accessed the extension was located in United Arab Emirates, Africa.

“I-Learn itself is a great tool, but its usability lacks,” Allred said.

Sabrina Wasden, a freshman studying communication, said she can relate with Allred’s views of I-Learn.

“I feel like I-Learn 3.0 is unnecessary,” Wasden said. “I really like the way that I-Learn 2.0 is set up, that it organizes your grades and assignments all in one place; I’m not a fan of 3.0.”

Wasden said she liked how the extension combined both I-Learn 2.0 and I-Learn 3.0 and how she can access her assignment list, even when not using the I-Learn website.

“I created this extension to work in all places, even if a student isn’t directly accessing the I-Learn website at the time,” Allred said. “The extension has been nice,” Wasden said. “It’s already saved me. There was an assignment I didn’t know about, and then it showed up on the extension, so I was able to get it taken care of.”

Wasden said the situation she faced was similar of the situation Allred faced before he created the extension. Wasden said she learned about the extension through a student in her business fundamentals class. She said students are spreading the word about the extension, talking about it in study groups as well as in the classroom.

“I think this I-Learn extension needs to become a campus-wide thing if they don’t fix 3.0 because it’s everything I liked about 2.0 and fixes 3.0,” she said.

After September 9, the transition to I-Learn 3.0 will be complete, discontinuing I-Learn 2.0, according to the BYU-I website.

Allred said he believes the I-Learn extension will continue to grow, and he plans to continue to improve it for the students of BYU-I.