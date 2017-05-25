Learning by Faith: Education at BYU-I

A report put out by the Pew Research Center in late April calls into question the relationship individuals with different education levels have with religion.

The report states, “The idea that highly educated people are less religious, on average, than those with less education has been a part of the public discourse for decades, but…the relationship between religion and education in the United States is not so simple.”

According to the study, adults in the U.S. with higher levels of education are less likely to be religious. However, Christians with a higher level of education are just as religious if not more so in some cases, specifically being more likely to attend church on a weekly basis.

Students at BYU-Idaho fall under the category of having a higher level of education. Teachers at BYU-I use the gospel in their classrooms on a daily basis combining religion and education together.

Students at BYU-I have found that combining religion and education works in their favor.

Jordan Thompson, a freshman in international studies, attended Arizona State University, which is ranked in the top 100 universities in the United States according to topuniversities.com.

Thompson said the learning environment was interactive and there was a major focus on student life.

However, something was off. Thompson said it did not feel like the place for him. He was not able to afford the tuition, and the student environment made him feel uneasy.

He said he has been a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life, and he wanted to go where he felt he should. He decided to transfer to BYU-I.

Thompson said he then experienced something unique that he had not experienced while attending ASU. All his classes began with a prayer and had a gospel doctrine taught with the lessons.

“It was different,” Thompson said. “I figured it was going to happen that way because I always felt like BYU-I had that spiritual sense to it as well.”

Thompson said prayer has helped contribute to his learning in international studies.

“The spirit has been my foundation since coming here,” Thompson said. “The spirit has attributed to so much decisions that I’ve made here and how well I’ve succeeded in class despite my lack of knowledge in a lot of classes I have taken.”

Prayer has been beneficial part of school not only to Thompson, but to Jordan Wolff, a freshman majoring in marriage and family studies, as well.

Wolff said her high school was rough. Fights would break out often, and the teachers did not seem to care about the students’ learning.

She then came to BYU-I and experienced comfort and excitement in knowing most students attending were members of the Church; that prayer and the gospel were all part of the classes.

However, Wolff said learning and retention does not come easy for her.

“I have to work a lot harder to retain the information I learn in any subject,” Wolff said. “Prayer has definitely helped me with my patience and my willingness to keep pushing to learn in all my classes, to build my character and knowledge at the same time.”

Caden Coder, a freshman studying welding engineering technology, said prayer before classes gives him reassurance he is getting divine help.

“Sometimes I feel like I get overwhelmed with homework and things, “Coder said. “I’m going to get that extra help, so I don’t really need to freak out too bad as long as I am doing my part and working hard on learning things.”

According to the mission statement on byui.edu, “Brigham Young University-Idaho was founded and is supported and guided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Its mission is to develop disciples of Jesus Christ who are leaders in their homes, the Church, and their communities.”

Former President Clark G. Gilbert said in a BYU-Idaho Devotional in January 2017, “We have a responsibility to acquire education because it will help provide for the financial security of our families. In today’s society, education is the gateway to opportunity and financial security. Education also enables us to serve in the Church.”