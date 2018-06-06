Legacy Flight Museum’s air show of the year

Rexburg’s Legacy Flight Museum will host its annual air show to celebrate Idaho’s rich history of flight on June 16.

According to the museum’s website, the show will include aerobatics, pyrotechnics, food vendors, souvenirs and historic warbirds. The museum has 10 planes, all of which are kept in flying condition.

The show will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The show is built around Father’s day and is meant to give families a fun way to celebrate father’s and husbands, according to the museum’s Facebook page.

For more information and a list of the Legacy Flight Museum’s planes visit their website at legacyflightmuseum.com