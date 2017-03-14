Legislators receive A+ on religious freedom report card

Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Chris Smith received top marks on a new report card for international religious freedom.

The goal of the score is to make it easier to understand how legislators vote on each issue, according to the Deseret News.

Rubio sponsored the amendment of the International Religious Freedom act of 1998, as well as the Combating Anti-Semitism Act of 2016.

These bills advance global religious freedom in general, and ensure the “security of European Jewish communities,” according to the International Religious Freedom Congressional Scorecard.

A score of 20 or higher merits an A+. Sen. Chris Smith earned 33, the highest score in the House of Representatives. He was the primary sponsor of five House bills, including the Frank Wolf International Religious Freedom Act, according to the IRF Scorecard.

“This is a critically important initiative,” said Nina Shea, an international human rights lawyer for the Center for Religious Freedom, on the IRF Scorecard website. “We’re seeing the greatest peril posed to religious freedom since the rise of Nazism and communism.”

The 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative released the IRF Scorecard based off of the January 2015 to December 2016 legislative session.