Let us dance in the rain

Last week, Rexburg saw plenty of rain. While walking to class during one such storm, I couldn’t stop thinking about the cold and my wet feet. All I wanted to do was crawl back into my warm bed I’d left at home.

Later that day, my roommate Olivia and I were standing at the window in our apartment, watching the rain. We saw a group of girls from a neighboring apartment complex strolling outside, not bothered by the rain at all. One of them was even barefoot.

They took turns jumping in a massive puddle that had formed in their complex parking lot, and it reminded me of when I was a kid. My siblings and I used to do that, and I loved it. I still love the rain, it’s just been a while since I stopped to enjoy it.

Spring semester can be a hard time to be at school. With generally good weather and seeing friends returning home from college, there are plenty of days I lose the motivation for productivity. I look at school like a storm that just needs to hurry up and pass.

But we need to cherish our time in college. Yes, it’s a whirlwind of assignments and deadlines, a downpour of exams and stress. But there’s also the pot of gold of being with friends and learning.

I love school. That’s a nerdy thing to say, but I genuinely look forward to coming back to my apartment, seeing my friends, having a schedule and filling my time with learning about the things I’m passionate about. This is where I’ve seen myself change from a high schooler trying to figure things out to someone that has an idea of what they want to be and where they want to go.

College isn’t always a walk in the park, but we didn’t sign up for easy. We signed up to be challenged, to learn and to be shaped into the people we want to become. There is no comfort in the growth zone. We have to be willing to roll our sleeves up and get our feet wet.

In the midst of a downpour, it can be hard to see the rainbow that always comes in the end. If we can learn to dance in the rain, we can accept the beauty of a storm that brings refinement and growth. Then, it’s easier to deal with getting your hair a little wet.