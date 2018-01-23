Let’s not bring drama where drama has no place

When changes come, what should concern you more?

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, President Russell M. Nelson reorganized the First Presidency and called President Dallin H. Oaks to be his First Counselor and President Henry B. Eyring to be his Second Counselor.

Since those meetings don’t happen often, many members of the Church struggled with the changes.

However, that is the procedure. “When a president of the Church passes away, there is no mystery about who is next called to serve in that capacity,” President Nelson said.

He mentioned God organized His Church to work this way and that it wasn’t an easy task to decide who to work with in the First Presidency.

“How could I choose only two of the 12 other Apostles, each of whom I love so dearly?” President Nelson said. “I am deeply grateful to the Lord for answering my fervent prayers.”

He clarified in the announcement last week that the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles voted unanimously in favor of the reorganization of the First Presidency.

Many people showed concern since Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf transferred from the First Presidency to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“I appreciate your concern for my welfare, but I assure you, I’m just fine,” Elder Uchtdorf said on his Facebook. “I love and support the First Presidency, and I am thrilled to again more closely associate with the other members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.”

There are so many things to worry about as we continue the work of God on this Earth, like the many people we can help and serve. Why get distracted by bringing drama where drama has no place?

“My friends, let us work together on the task at hand—to help all of God’s children know that He has a plan for them and to let them know they can find true joy in the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Elder Uchtdorf said on his Facebook post.

There are people everywhere around us who just need a friendly smile or someone to talk to.

How many times have you felt alone?

How many times has someone’s smile made a difference in your day?

How many times have you prayed in the morning asking for opportunities to serve someone?

Sometimes we get caught up in worldly distractions, like wondering: Is President Nelson really going to be our prophet? Is Elder Uchtdorf going to rebel against the Church because he isn’t in the First Presidency anymore? Is President Eyring going to be offended because he was the First Counselor and now he is the Second Counselor in the First Presidency?

God called these men, and they understand their callings. Their willingness to serve wherever God sends them should encourage us to better accept our callings, to better serve in the Church and to better love others.

“Each is willing to serve now where he is needed most,” President Nelson said in regard to Elder Uchtdorf and President Eyring.

Are we willing to serve where God needs us to serve? Are we willing to accept God’s advice for our lives? Are we willing to be obedient to God, no matter the task?

What are we focusing on? Rather than wondering how offended people could be, we should put effort into serving people in need, loving our neighbors and keeping the commandments.

There is work to do; let us do it.

Let us make Elder Uchtdorf’s words our words: “I know that God is in charge. He is at the helm. He wants us to serve wherever we are in this beautiful worldwide Church. No matter where we are on this planet and to whichever calling we are assigned, let us do our best to serve God and our fellow man.”