The library becomes a student’s best friend

The Madison Library will begin their next summer reading challenge on June 4.

BYU-Idaho students can participate in the adult challenge, which will reward readers with prizes throughout the summer. The prizes are largely provided by sponsors including Pizza Pie Cafe, Millhollow, Frontier Pies, Karie Anne’s and Paradise Donuts.

BYU-I students can supplement their education with community resources such as the Madison Library.

“I definitely think other students would benefit from using the library,” said Luca Albernaz, a senior studying biology.

Albernaz said that the Madison Library’s large selection of DVDs is the number one reason he applied for a library card.

“We used to go there every week to grab a movie,” Albernaz said. He said that many of the movies available cannot be found on movie streaming sites such as Netflix and Amazon.

According to the library’s website, new movies are purchased regularly and the current selection of movies includes Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Albernaz said that his wife would often check out books from the Madison Library for her classes. Many of these books were available at the David O. McKay Library, but were not available in a large enough quantity to meet student demand.

Catherine Stanton, a librarian at the Madison Library, plays a major role in planning many of the library’s activities and services. She said that the library has many books that aren’t offered at the campus library.

“There are lots of books on campus, but they tend to be more scholarly rather than fun,” Stanton said. “If you’re looking for a novel or a book on how to knit something or a fishing guide, this would be the place to come.”

Stanton said the library offers many kits that are rare for most libraries. These kits include book club kits that contain six to ten copies of one book, speedy reader kits that contain a whole book series to prevent the hassle of getting each book of a series in order and adult exploration kits.

Each adult exploration kit focuses on a different topic. The kits can contain books, movies, games and other related materials on anything from Shakespeare to Bob Ross. The Sherlock Holmes kit contains a magnifying glass, a deerstalker hat and a collection of books and movies that portray the famous detective.

Stanton said that the library also offers a number of free events to its members. Some of its past events for adults include a Black Panther movie showing, free book giveaways and stargazing parties.

For more information, visit the library on 73 N Center St, or go to madisonlib.org.