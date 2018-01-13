Lindsey Stirling returns to campus

Lindsey Stirling plans to pluck her strings once more for BYU-Idaho students at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19.

The John W. Hart Auditorium will house Stirling and her projected 3,400 Rexburg fans for the second time in nearly two years since her October 2015 performance.

Don Sparhawk, Center Stage and Performance Tours coordinator, said tickets for Stirling’s choreographed instrumental performance sold out soon after they were made available in December.

“I know there are a lot of disappointed people who didn’t get tickets,” Sparhawk said. “The first time they didn’t sell as fast; it was sold out but it took a lot longer to sell the tickets. I think just because she’s been gaining in popularity the last few years, and she had been on Dancing with the Stars just this fall.”

Stirling was placed as the highest-ranking female artist on Forbes’ annual YouTube artists list in 2015, and her following has grown to nearly 10.5 million subscribers.

The classically-trained violinist’s latest album, Brave Enough, features the voices of Christina Perri and Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, according to her website.

Sparhawk said students who scored tickets can expect a show like none other they have ever seen.

“(Students) have seen her videos, and some of them have seen her on Dancing with the Stars, and they’re excited to see her live show, which is so different than anything you could ever experience watching her on TV. When she came before, a couple years ago, she put on one of the best shows I’ve ever seen. I just couldn’t believe how well choreographed the show was.”

According to Stirling’s website, Brave Enough has been a long time coming, and it exemplifies her strength in overcoming some of her most pressing trials, including the death of her friend and pianist, Jason Gaviati.

“I’m on a search to find myself,” Stirling said in her website’s intro video. “Life is about picking yourself up over and over again. You can rise past your trials. You can be brave.”

Sparhawk said the fans in the Hart Auditorium will experience an explosive visual and musical performance at Stirling’s performance on Friday.

“She is not your typical performer,” Sparhawk said. “She doesn’t put on just your standard concert. I think if students have never gone to one of her concerts before, they’ll be surprised by the visual elements of the show. The projection is a lot more complex, so I think they’ll have a great time and come away probably saying like I did, that ‘It’s one of the best concerts I’ve ever seen.’”

A pre-show dinner will precede the concert at 6 p.m. in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center. Tickets for the dinner will be sold until Jan. 16.