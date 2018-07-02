Line Drawn in the Crossroads

As fans in Russia cheered, The Crossroads packed with fans of the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Monday morning, July 2. Brazil and Mexico fans, two of the bigger crowds that meet on campus, gathered together to watch the game.

With a delay in the game being turned on, the group was united in a passion for soccer even though they were supporting different teams. The cheers, chants and banter drowned out the announcers’ voices. While there was teasing back and forth between the two groups, it was a friendly environment.

Brazil was playing a 4-5-1 (4 defenders, 5 midfielders and a forward) while Mexico was playing a 4-3-3 (4 defenders, 3 midfielders and 3 forward). As the two teams went into the second half with the score at 0-0, Brazil’s Neymar Jr. quickly scored for Brazil in the second half.

As the game came to an end Brazil scored again, sending them into the quarter finals. With the score ending at 2-0, Brazil is now one game closer to taking home their sixth World Cup Trophy.