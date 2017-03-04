Local Rexburg Garage Band finalizes Record Deal

It was midnight when Christian Anderson’s phone buzzed with the good news.

On Friday, Feb. 18, Anderson, lead vocalist of the local Rexburg band, Carry On, Kid, and a sophomore majoring in international studies, received a text that the Boise-based record label, Hidden Home Records, was interested in signing a record deal. The deal was finalized the following day.

Anderson said the band once shared a live video on their Facebook page while they were practicing one night.

“My friend Rob, who owns the label, sent me a message that night and said ‘Dude, you need to call me as soon as possible,’” Anderson said. “So I called him and he said, ‘I need to put this out, however long it’s going to take, I will do whatever to make it happen.’”

Anderson said he immediately texted his bandmates with the good news.

Cameron White, lead guitarist and a sophomore majoring in general studies, said none of the band members were expecting the text, or any kind of record deal for that matter.

“It was Saturday, the next morning, and I just woke up and looked at my phone and thought, ‘what is all this about?’ White said. “There were like 50 text messages on my phone.”

Anderson said the record deal was the last thing he expected for his four-member band that practices in the basement of local music shop Mike’s Music.

“We just came out with an EP record last spring and sent it to them to listen to,” Anderson said. “Originally, what we were doing was just for fun and we didn’t think anything of it, but they really liked what we sent them. Rob called me and said, ‘You have to put this record out, you leave me no choice.’”

Anderson said the record label will deal with the distribution and sales of the band’s album while the members of Carry On, Kid will continue to produce and record their own albums.

Michael Menendez, bassist and a senior studying communication, said the band will get a percentage of the money from music sales made both online and with the CDs.

“The biggest thing is that they’re going to share this album with people that we wouldn’t even know how to contact or get a hold of,” Menendez said. “So it’s a big networking opportunity.”

The band released their album, Our World is Ugly and Filled with Beautiful People in July of 2016, and Anderson said the reception they received was shocking.

“We did a show in Rexburg, and I remember seeing people I had never seen before singing our songs,” Anderson said. “I thought, ‘What the heck? People actually like our music?’ That was when it hit us, like maybe we could do something with that.”

As Carry On, Kid has risen from garage band to local sensation, they set themselves apart in more ways than one.

“We don’t write love songs,” Anderson said. “I think that love in general is more important for us than love for a girl. It can be about that; that’s the thing about our songs, you can interpret them to be however you want. It’s just us, sitting in our bedrooms, writing this sappy song when we were sad and saying, ‘Hey, here’s this and tell me how you feel.’”

Anderson said the 11 songs on their upcoming album, which they hope to release in March, focus on sharing the idea that people belong to each other. He said it is loosely based on the quote by Mother Theresa: “If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.”

Anderson said the band’s songs are about reminding their listeners that they are loved.

“It doesn’t matter what you look like or who you are,” Anderson said. “No matter what you’re going through, people love you. As long as we surround ourselves with something that’s of substance, we’ll be OK. That’s why I love doing it with these guys, because that’s what they are for me.”

Curtis Gough, drummer and a junior studying music, said although the band’s future plans are not definite, they plan on continuing to record music together and perhaps a tour to California.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Gough said. “If people like our music, we’ll keep doing more stuff, and if not (…) we’ll probably still keep doing it.”

As for White, he said this record deal has brought his dreams one step closer to reality.

“My biggest dream is just to play music since I was a little kid,” White said. “I mean, my dream is not to be out there and be some high-earning rock star guy, but just to play music; to show people some beautiful, awesome music that we’ve written ourselves would be everything I’d ever want.”