Look what you made me write

On Aug. 24, Taylor Swift released her newest music video “Look What You Made Me Do,” a song from her upcoming album, Reputation. Amidst the images of angry zombies, diamond baths, bank robberies and men dancing in high heels, Swift sings about how some unnamed miscreant forced her to get smarter, get harder and rise from the dead – whatever that means.

As mind-blowingly amazing and/or bizarre the music video may be, the point of this editorial is neither to praise Swift’s video as an attempt at avant-garde artistry, nor criticize it as another celebrity’s public self-martyrdom. Instead, the goal is to focus on the phrase that is the song’s namesake: “Look what you made me do.”

Those six words, as innocent as they appear, are far more dangerous than some may realize.

It’s not that the phrase is haunted. If you say it three times in a dimly lit bathroom, you don’t have to worry about the ghost of Swift’s good country girl image grabbing you and screaming, “You belong with me.”

It’s the idea that someone else should be held accountable for the actions of another that is so hazardous.

We at Scroll believe people should hold themselves accountable for their own actions.

The belief that someone else is responsible for what another has done makes about as much sense as a shoplifter getting caught red-handed and then blaming the store for leaving such tempting merchandise within reach. And yet, this toxic mindset is ever prevalent and needs to be addressed.

In the news, we can find plenty of examples of people who acted terribly and then tried to justify their actions by blaming others.

How many times have we heard about protests such as the one in Charlottesville, Virginia turning violent because someone was “made just so mad”?

Or how about a predator (or even some who defend them) who blames the victim for “asking for it”?

Or any other infernal variation of someone saying, “look what you made me do”?

We hear about these scenarios all the time and hope that when they happen, the court of law will deal justly with those who are responsible. Or, if the guilty doesn’t immediately face the consequences, there is hope for a higher form of justice, be it karma, divine judgement, etc.

Frustratingly, when these kind of situations happen, there is little we ourselves can do about it. We can appoint judges, elect lawmakers or hire policemen, but we still can’t control what others will do.

However, we can control ourselves.

Whenever an unpleasant situation arises, be it as mundane as someone making a rude comment about your hairstyle or something more serious such as a pedestrian darting out in front of you on a busy road, you have the option to determine how you will react.

You could listen to the hair critic, leave some teardrops on your guitar and then shave your head.

You could let sparks fly and try to burn the pedestrian at the stake for having the gall to make you, of all people, slam on your breaks.

Or you can just shake it off.

No one will force you to get angry. No one will force you to lash out or make some other poor decision. No one will force you to make a strange music video which will polarize people as to whether or not it is actually good.

You decide. Sure, when things happen, there are immediate responses. When that person was insulting, the immediate response may have been to feel hurt. When the pedestrian decided to reenact “Frogger” on a busy road, the immediate reaction would have been to feel alarmed and frustrated.

But what you do afterwards is still up to you. In those minutes, days, months, whatever amount of time afterward, you are still accountable to you.

One of the best examples of controlling one’s reaction is Jagmeet Singh, a Canadian lawmaker who was ambushed by an irate, racist heckler at a campaign event on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The heckler shouted and raved at Singh and made a scene, even getting up and yelling in Singh’s face.

Singh could have gotten angry. He could have shouted, “I knew you were trouble when you walked in!” and then have the woman thrown out.

However, Singh refused to retaliate. Instead, he ignored the abuse that was hurled at him and led the crowd in a cheer to express love and support for the woman.

Others like Singh serve to remind us that we choose how we react to these kind of situations. It can be hard. Sometimes, it is really tempting to get mean and find some kindling for those darn jaywalkers.

At all times, we have to hold ourselves accountable for our actions.

We can’t allow ourselves to fall into the temptation to say, “Look what you made me do.”