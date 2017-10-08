Looking at conference through different eyes

People physically experience general conference in many different ways. Some people are on their couches at home watching the live broadcast, while others are in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The experiences of conference don’t have to stop there.

Among members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints there are many different backgrounds and cultures.

“Portions of general conference are interpreted into 93 different languages,” according to Mormon Newsroom. “Forty-three languages are interpreted in the Conference Center and broadcast via satellite. Thirty-one languages are interpreted in various locations around the world. Using special Timeline technology, interpretations are transmitted back to the Conference Center.”

During conference twelve languages are heard and interpreted locally, while the last seven are interpreted later and put on a DVD.

“Approximately 800 people work together to interpret and translate general conference,” according to Mormon Newsoom. “About 600 work at the Conference Center, while another 200 work at locations around the world. Many of these individuals are volunteers.”

The Conference Center consists of 58 different booths. Each one has the appropriate technology for the interpreter.

Shinsuke Tsuchiya, a husband and a father of three kids, is one of the 800 people of the church who help translate for members around the world. He is a back-up interpreter for Japanese, which means he gets to translate conference talks beforehand and prepare to provide interpretation.

Tsuchiya said his main job is to make sure the talks are properly interpreted. In the event that something goes wrong, he provides correction to the issue. He said reading talks beforehand and practicing helps him to be prepared to make any sort of corrections.

“Not many people get to do this, so I feel it is my privilege to be able to do what I do,” Tsuchiya said.”I am a language teacher and my experience as an interpreter has given me some great insights about how I should teach Japanese.”

Alyssa Tsuchiya said their family has seen blessings come through her husband’s service.

“Our son didn’t speak much before, but since attending the Japanese ward, his speech has improved so much,” she said.

Shinsuke has also found time to teach the Japanese alphabet and the Book of Mormon to his kids.

The spirit works in many different ways. This family has seen the blessings that come with General Conference. By participating in conference, which could mean volunteering or listening to the words of the general authorities, anyone can receive blessings and create new opportunities for the spirit to teach.