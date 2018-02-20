Love and other foreign languages

A few semesters ago, I sat on a couch listening to a roommate tell a story about how she doesn’t hold her boyfriend’s hand in the temple because she thinks it’s a time to focus on the Lord, not on other relationships.

Confused and wondering why she bothered to tell me this, I shrugged it off.

I later found out she was trying to tell me she dislikes physical contact.

The first few weeks of that semester, I attempted to strengthen my relationship with my roommates through my main way of expressing care: hugs and talking. I was completely astounded and mortified that she never said anything about her dislike of physical contact outside of that story.

Those feelings quickly morphed into anger.

I couldn’t understand why she would just accept the hugs and not tell me they made her uncomfortable.

But I found that everyone speaks in their own relationship language — one they usually develop from their family or environment. Perhaps if my roommate told that story to her family, they would have completely understood the point. My family, however, would be clueless.

As Valentine’s Day has come and passed, take time to consider how you’re strengthening your relationships and if you’re considering the other person’s perspective. Multiple people said they used their Valentine’s Day to treat themselves. Don’t stop there: Continue to treat yourselves and your relationships with care.

Become aware of your own relationship language and understand that you may not be understanding people around you — or they might not be understanding you.

If you find that your relationship with someone is struggling, or if you find yourself hating someone else, take a step back. Take time to consider the relationship and the way you are communicating.

Listening, nonverbal communication and stress management are important parts of effective communication within relationships, according to the Help Guide website.

Keep this in mind when you are listening to someone else; try to listen to actually understand their perspective. Don’t jump to conclusions. Don’t interrupt them. Wait to hear what they have to say. Repeating back what that person says, in your own words, is a good way to understand their perspective, according to the Help Guide website.

In addition to listening, be aware of the nonverbal cues you are showing them. The way you sit, move your arms, where you look; all of it indicates something.

“The way you look, listen, move and react to another person tells them more about how you’re feeling than words alone ever can,” according to the Help Guide website.

Keep nonverbal communication in mind especially when you’re dealing with stress. When you communicate while stressed you can say or do something you don’t mean.

I know countless times I’ve been stressed from work or school and had to stop myself from yelling, or I’ve had to apologize for saying something rude. So be patient with your friends and with your relationships.

If you mess up — when you mess up — use these communication skills. Mend relationships and actually demonstrate what you’re thinking. People misunderstand more than you think.

I’m not saying you should go out and become friends with everyone. If you’re in a harmful relationship, please leave it. Find people that uplift you and help you.

However, you will form and maintain relationships for your entire life, so learn how to better communicate in them.

Don’t be angry, be understanding.