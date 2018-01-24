Mac Lab to hold Adobe Suite workshop

Students at BYU-Idaho have the opportunity to attend the Adobe Suite Workshop on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

“The workshop is going over the basics of the three most used Adobe Programs InDesign, Illustrator and Photoshop,” said Anthony England, a junior studying software engineering.

England said there are valuable skills being taught at the workshop and knowing these programs make an individual very marketable.

“Lots of jobs and career fields use these programs and often look for them on a resume,” England said.

England along with other students who work in the Mac Lab on campus will be instructing students in room 140A of the David O. Mckay Library.