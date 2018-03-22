Madison county flooding designated a state disaster

On March 20, Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter signed a state disaster declaration do to flooding and road washouts throughout Madison County.

Corey Child, Madison County Fire Chief and Emergency Manager said in a statement access to areas affected by the road washouts are difficult to reach by first responders and poses a great threat to the public.

The flooding is affecting a handful of dry farms and sellers holding the areas famous Idaho potatoes. With heavy damages to roads farmers are having difficulties transporting their produce to the processing facilities, creating a hamper in the commerce of the area.

The road washouts are due to flooding caused by the ground not thawing and with melting snow and rain, water simply flows over the roadways classifying as sheet flooding.

A state disaster declaration allows state matching funds available for use by the county in repair and response cost due to the weather-related incident.