Madison County judge calls video voyeurism, “a despicable act”

“This is a despicable act.” Judge Moeller said. “You obviously had to install them well in advance…you bought this equipment online, you surreptitiously planted it, you waited, waited and waited for when you could get it, you got it, you watched it and used it for perversive ways to pleasure yourself…I don’t think this was a one-time slip up.

Judge Moeller said Devan MacCabe’s claims that the crime was just “a slip-up,” and was “not planned,” were not true.

“It appears you’ve been living a double life,” Judge Moeller told MacCabe. “I firmly believe that every young woman in that apartment were victims in one way or another…you can only imagine, at least I hope you can imagine, I hope you’re capable of imagining how all six of those girls might feel.”

Devan MacCabe, Judge Moeller said quoting a report, “portrayed himself in an unrealistically virtuous manner.”

Despite the horrific nature of the crime, Judge Moeller said the pre-sentencing investigation revealed Devan MacCabe has an extremely low risk of reoffending and also has many positive character attributes that speak to his ability to learn from and overcome the crime.

“You’re described as being energetic, ambitious and exuding optimism,” Judge Moeller said. “You’re kind of a people pleaser…reports show you have a very high IQ, scoring in the 98th percentile,” before adding, “which would suggest certainly you should know better and also suggests you have the ability to use that intelligence not always for good things.”

“I don’t believe character is what people think of us, that’s our reputation,” Judge Moeller said. “Character is how we act when we think nobody is watching. Character’s who we really are and we know, sir, how you act when nobody is watching and we know now sir what you’re capable of when nobody is watching…they have not seen your true character that many of us now are aware of.”

Judge Moeller added character can be changed and improved, “but it is what it is at this point in your life.”

The sentence of five years in prison, the maximum allowed in the state of Idaho for the charge, with a suspended sentence of five years probation and 60 days in jail with 10 days credit for time already served gives MacCabe the best chance of changing his character and improving his life, Judge Moeller said.

But, the sentence Judge Moeller issued was more stringent than either the defense or prosecution had recommended.