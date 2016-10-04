Madison Memorial Hospital hosts Break for Breakfast

Madison Memorial Hospital will host its 10th annual Break for Breakfast on Oct. 5 at Teton Radiology in Rexburg.

The event will take place Wednesday from 7-9 a.m. The event is primarily for women over the age of 45, yet all are welcome. Attendees will receive information about breast cancer awareness, information on mammograms and when to receive one. Breakfast will be available.

“Brake for Breakfast is an annual event hosted by the Madison Memorial Hospital,” said Richelle Primm, a volunteer for the event and a senior studying communication. “It’s to help spread the word about cancer and to encourage men and women to get annual mammograms.”

Victoria Chezik, a volunteer and a senior studying communication, said the event generally has around 600 to 800 people, but this year it is expected to have around 2,000 attendees.

“Idaho is about the 50th out of 50 states for women getting their mammograms,” said Doug McBride, public relations specialist for Madison Memorial Hospital. “What we are trying to do is help understand the importance of pre-screening and to increase the preventative care for breast cancer.”

McBride said the event is more pertinent for those more susceptible to breast cancer, generally women age 45 and up. Those 20 years and up are encouraged to come and learn about breast cancer.

Breast cancer is 99 percent curable with early detection, according to madisonmemorial.org. In 2014, 192 women in Idaho died from breast cancer, with Idaho and Wyoming ranking the lowest for breast cancer screening.

“The biggest thing they can do is to become informed learn of the signs and symptoms so they can be aware of those things as they develop,” McBride said. “Anything they can do to become familiar with the signs and symptoms, just in case someone starts showing the early stages or signs. The education is very beneficial for women of all ages.”

McBride said people can help get involved in raising breast cancer awareness by getting informed and then spreading the word. By informing and reminding family members of the benefits of screening, they can do a lot of good.

“I’d say just be aware of what’s right in front of you,” Primm said. “Idaho is one of the lowest states in people receiving mammograms. If we really wanted to, we could help spread the word to the community. Most people know or are connected to someone who has either passed away from cancer or is a cancer survivor. My mom is a cancer survivor, so that’s what made me passionate about helping with this effort in the first place.”

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, according to nationalbreastcancer.org. During the month, medical organizations host and sponsor various events to help increase awareness of breast cancer, its treatment, and early detection/prevention. Chezik sais that the Cancer Society is working with the Snake River Cancer Alliance for a few events in the community. The Teton Cancer Institute is also sponsoring a Cyclocross race.

The event was started by Madison Memorial and Teton Radiology in 2006.