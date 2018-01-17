Magic in Idaho? Meet “winter wonderland”

Eastern Idaho is now a little more magical with the help of Jim and Shannon Youngstrom’s LaBelle Lake business.

The Rigby couple said they host family reunions, summer retreats and weddings, but they wanted to do more this season by creating a “winter wonderland.”

Wintertime in Idaho means everything is frozen, dead or dying. According to Weather Underground, the average temperature during January is anywhere between -14 and 15 degrees, which limits the fun activities available to families and couples looking for a fun date night.

“My husband is a log home builder and he came up with this idea and thought, ‘Why not do the same with ice?'” Shannon said.

The Youngstrom’s wanted to create a winter wonderland so they had to formulate a process that worked well for them. They froze water in plastic tubings, then froze them standing upright, added crossbars and turned the sprinklers on.

This process took roughly five weeks and called for a lot of late nights and early mornings, and they did not do it alone.

Rachael McIntire, an intern at LaBelle Lake and an alumna of BYU-Idaho, said the Youngstrom’s are incredible to work alongside and the opportunity was “sent.”

McIntire said she has admired being a part of a new and growing business because it has given her the opportunity to learn how to handle growth and setbacks, as well as learn about what goes into creating a successful business.

“I get to be on the forefront of all of the decisions made and really get involved in helping continue the momentum they have gained,” McIntire said. “It has been so much fun to see all the hard work come to life and see people enjoy it.”

The Youngstrom’s ice palace attraction at LaBelle Lake is 100 percent ice-made with castles and beautiful lights throughout, free hot chocolate and a free excuse to cuddle with a crush.

The attraction is located in Rigby, Idaho, in the South Fork Estates subdivisions, which is known as LaBelle Lake. LaBelle Lake is located off of U.S. Route 20, behind Krupp Scout Hollow.

The castles opened on Jan. 5 and will be open as long as the weather conditions allow. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $7 for children; the ticket also includes a free cup of hot chocolate.