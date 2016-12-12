How to make long-distance work

Fresh relationships can be difficult to maintain through extended periods of long distance.

At BYU-Idaho it can be especially difficult due to the Three Track System. Most student relationships are forced to become long distance due to each student being on a different track.

Here are some ways to deal with the distance and make the relationship stronger:

1. Keep everything in perspective

It helps to see the distance as an opportunity to know whether you actually want to be with that person for the rest of your life.

Long distance relationships are a great test of communication and commitment. In the end, the experience could actually be beneficial and give both people a chance to develop as a combined unit and individually.

2. Be patient

Recognize that your partner has a life outside of you, and you should have a life outside of them as well.

Don’t try to spend every waking moment communicating with them. You will find yourself missing out on other, unrelated opportunities.

According to lifehack.org, less is more.

You will also have a lot more to talk about if you go out, live your life and interact with the people who are physically around you.

3. Set aside time

Though you should have a life outside of your partner, you also need to make your partner a part of your life.

Plan specific times for Skype or phone call dates.

Don’t be afraid to get creative.

Order or prepare the same meal and sit at a table to make it as close to a real dinner date as possible.

Watch the same movie, listen to the same album or read the same article as your partner. This is so when you do have the opportunity to talk, you can discuss it.

4. Give yourself a physical presence

It helps to have something physical to let your partner know you are there for them and committed to them.

Marieclaire.com explained that the extra effort is crucial and will keep the relationship fresh.

Order them a pizza or send them flowers when they least expect it.

You can even write out a paper letter and mail it to them. It’s more personal than a text message or an email, and it’s something they can hold on to.

5. Give yourself an end goal

Give yourself a countdown on your phone until you will see them again or make a paper chain to make the wait a little more eventful.

If the situation is a bit more extensive than a three month break, plan a trip to see them so you have something to look forward to.

Eventually you won’t be content with always being apart, stated eHarmony. There has to be that light at the end of the tunnel in order for the relationship to be sustained.

The end goal of a relationship is to be together for eternity, so keeping that in mind can also make the wait a little more bearable.

If you incorperate these tips as you start a long distance relationship, you should be able to be content until you see each other again.