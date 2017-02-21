Making the most of your classes

During the year 2015 85% of college students said they experienced at least one moment when they felt overwhelmed, according to the USA Today College web page.

One of the most stressful parts about college can be the classes, according to the Huffington Post.

Two BYU-Idaho professors and three students gave advice on how to overcome difficulties in every class.

Joseph Warner, a senior studying engineering, said he believes in keeping work interesting. He said the same applies to school and education becomes more enjoyable as one looks for the good.

“I think every subject has at least something you’ll like,” Warner said. “Just take a positive attitude and an open mind.”

Brother Ron Anderson, a religion professor, said he recommends enlisting help from family, friends and roommates. He said that having people around to quiz and study with a student increases the amount remembered from lectures and class assigned readings.

He recommended note-taking to increase information retention. When a student comes to him because they are scoring low on his tests, Anderson said he asks, “Do you take notes on what you read?”

He said that writing down thoughts, questions and definitions while reading keeps the reader from simply skim reading and missing important information.

Brother Brent Morring, a CIT professor, said he advised his class to read the material in order to really understand a subject.

“Read the book,” Morring said. “If reading is difficult, I would suggest that you buckle down and do it.”

Sharon Arp, a senior studying apparel entrepreneurship, said her accounting class takes a lot of her time and she finds the work is difficult to complete by herself. She said she has found success by walking to the accounting lab and asking the tutors for help.

BYU-Idaho provides free tutoring for any subject on campus. AFP found that taking five minutes to walk to campus improved her grades. One-on-one learning helped Arp to understand the subject in a way she could not have by herself.

Alissa Hadley, a senior studying art, said sometimes the only way to really get through a dreaded class is with a reward.

Hadley said she tells herself that if she gets the grade she wants in a difficult class, then she gets to go to Bear World and take pictures. Other times, she goes out for dinner with roommates or friends. She said having something to look forward to is the only way she makes it through one of her art classes.