Male rompers: are they coming soon?

If social trends in Rexburg follow the path the internet has set, male BYU-Idaho students may soon be frolicking around Rexburg in male rompers.
A Kickstarter called RompHim began in mid-May. RompHim states on their Kickstarter page their rompers for men are designed to “turn heads and break hearts.”
According to CNN, male rompers have been viral but controversial.
A Huffington Post blog claimed the idea of male rompers is offensive. They believe rompers are already gender neutral and men do not need another clothing item marketed specifically to them.
The blog also stated male rompers are yet another example of men taking items that were once either feminine or gender neutral and appropriating them for male exclusivity.
The trend and blog has gone viral, and the points it makes have been debated by several outlets.
Another CNN article showed rompers for men have been around for years, using an example of Sean Connery as James Bond dressed in a romper in 1963.
CNN also showed examples of Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers NFL star, wearing a romper last year at Coachella to illustrate how clothing trends incubate for years, then eventually explode years down the line.
Matt Alpin, a junior studying apparel entrepreneurship, said male rompers will not catch on in Rexburg because male rompers do not look too appealing on men.
“I think they work well with women, but for guys it’s not as flattering,” Alpin said. “You will not see me in a romper anytime soon.”
Alpin added that another reason he doubts rompers will catch on is because he sees them as just another fad.
“I’m not opposed to people trying something new, but if we are lucky it won’t catch on in Rexburg,” Alpin said.
Gene Hayes, a junior studying communication, said he thinks the internet and meme culture are another reason why male rompers have risen in the public eye.
“I feel like the rompers trend is only popular on the internet,” Hayes said.
Hayes paused, then said he would only wear one for the irony.
“I would wear it just because I wanna see what people’s reaction would be,” Hayes said.
Hayes said if rompers were to catch on in Rexburg, they would not be the pastel, bright colors that have gone viral on the internet.
“You have to do them cool,” Hayes said. “They don’t have to be the really short things you see on Pinterest. They don’t have to be pastel; they can be something a little more grungy, maybe some dark denim, a little longer.
Malorey Kooyman, a senior studying psychology, said she does not see rompers becoming popular in Rexburg because of the issue of rompers being seen as a feminine clothing product.
“Part of it is just because most people would see it as a feminine thing,” Kooyman said. “Most girls wear rompers, and the men here wouldn’t wear them because they’re seen as a feminine thing.”
Kooyman said she agreed with Hayes’ comment that some men in Rexburg might wear them for the comedic aspect, but that would be the only reason.
“I just don’t see that trend catching on,” Kooyman said.
The first run of men’s rompers from RompHim has already sold out.