Male rompers: are they coming soon?

Matt Alpin, a junior studying apparel entrepreneurship, said male rompers will not catch on in Rexburg because male rompers do not look too appealing on men.

“I think they work well with women, but for guys it’s not as flattering,” Alpin said. “You will not see me in a romper anytime soon.”

Alpin added that another reason he doubts rompers will catch on is because he sees them as just another fad.

“I’m not opposed to people trying something new, but if we are lucky it won’t catch on in Rexburg,” Alpin said.