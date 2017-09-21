Man accused of video voyeurism to go before jury

Courtesy Photo: Mike Price (East Idaho News).

A man accused of sending sexually explicit videos and images to his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend will face a jury trial.

John Turnbeaugh, 37, will face arraignment on Oct. 2 at the Madison County Courthouse.

A preliminary hearing was held for Turnbeaugh on Tuesday, Sept. 19, where his ex-girlfriend, a BYU-Idaho student, as well as her current boyfriend testified against Turnbeaugh.

Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood also presented evidence in the form of an image and a video allegedly sent to the victim’s current boyfriend by Turnbeaugh through a Facebook message.

The victim’s boyfriend also testified that Turnbeaugh sent him derogatory messages about the victim through Facebook.

Judge Mark Rammell deemed the evidence sufficient and the case will now move from magistrate court to district court for an arraignment.