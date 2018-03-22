Man arrested for disturbing the peace at local restaurant

Police were dispatched to the Mandarin Restaurant on Saturday evening, March 17, due to a report of a belligerent male.

According to the police report, the suspect was extremely upset about his order. Police were also advised that the suspect was in possession of a large knife.

Upon making contact, the suspect refused to offer any identification to the police, according to the police report. When the police asked him to leave the premises, the suspect stated he was not moving.

The suspect was taken into custody on charges of disturbing the peace and resisting and obstructing public officers, both misdemeanors. According to police records, the individual was arrested and taken to the Madison County Jail.

“He was unsatisfied with his order,” said Michael Loveless, a witness of the incident and a senior studying music. “After yelling at the girl behind the counter, (he) threw his fried rice across the restaurant.”

Loveless said the suspect was given the option to either leave the restaurant and talk with officers outside or go to jail. The suspect chose to go to jail, refusing to speak with the officers.