Man booked for felony DUI after 4 are rushed to hospital following crash

Article previously published by East Idaho News.

REXBURG — Four people were rushed to the hospital and a man was booked on a felony aggravated DUI charge after a crash Monday night.

Police were called to 75 North 2nd East around 8:50 p.m. when the driver of a 2008 Saturn Vue slammed into a light pole.

Three men and a woman were inside the vehicle and police had to extricate at least one of the passengers.

“Officers gave CPR to one of the people and everyone inside was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “From there, two of the passengers were transported to EIRMC in critical condition.”