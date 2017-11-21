Man booked for felony DUI after 4 are rushed to hospital following crash

Article previously published by East Idaho News.
REXBURG — Four people were rushed to the hospital and a man was booked on a felony aggravated DUI charge after a crash Monday night.
Three men and a woman were inside the vehicle and police had to extricate at least one of the passengers.
“Officers gave CPR to one of the people and everyone inside was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “From there, two of the passengers were transported to EIRMC in critical condition.”
Lewis says the driver was traveling northbound on 2nd East from Main Street and “made a straight shot across oncoming traffic lanes before hitting the power pole.”
The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Alec Burnside of Rexburg, was released from Madison Memorial and taken into custody for felony aggravated DUI and misdemeanor reckless driving.
The 31-year-old female passenger remains in Madison Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
A 25-year-old male passenger and a 36-year-old male passenger remain at EIRMC in critical condition.